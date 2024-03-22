Women of India firmly stand behind PM Modi: Shah lambasts Rahul Gandhi on `Shakti’ remarks

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign by capitalizing on Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘shakti’ remark, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizing the Congress leader’s misunderstanding of Indian traditions.

The controversy surrounding the ‘Shakti’ comment continues as Shah addressed it during his speech at the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit on March 20, saying, “Rahul Gandhi not only lacks awareness of our traditions but also lacks respect for them.”

Furthermore, the home minister accused the Congress leader of being out of touch with the pulse of the nation and lacking respect for its cultural heritage. He emphasized the resilience and steadfastness of women in India, aligning their support firmly with PM Modi.

“The concept of shakti has been there for over 10,000 years as ‘matr shakti’ and has been considered as the biggest of shaktis of all. Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know what he is saying. This shakti is staunchly standing with Modi ji as a rock,” the home minister said.

Shah added: “He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know what he is doing. Women’s power in this country stands like a rock with PM Modi. Nari Shakti has decided that this time they will show Rahul Gandhi their true strength in the elections. Rahul Gandhi neither knows nor respects our traditions. Maa Shakti has been considered the greatest power in our country for thousands of years. There can be no greater blessing than the blessings of a mother and no greater affection than the affection of a sister.”

Taking a dig at Gandhi for his remarks, Shah said, “His (Rahul Gandhi’s) biggest problem is the lack of research. He just reads out whatever is handed out to him written in English.”

Shah stated that the policy of Congress is to divide the country into two parts, South India and North India. However, Rahul need not worry because the BJP is now so powerful that Congress will not be able to divide the country for the second time.

The minister also criticized Gandhi regarding the caste census issue. “Representation as per population, this has been followed… look at the constitution of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi at least has no right to speak on this matter, because the Kaka Kalelkar Commission, which first discussed reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), was kept in cold storage by the Congress for at least 30 years and was never opened or implemented. After that, the Mandal Commission came, and even then, Congress kept it in cold storage until they had the opportunity to use it. His father gave a long speech against OBC reservation in Parliament. Modi ji has given OBCs their constitutional rights. Our Cabinet has 27 OBC ministers and the prime minister too is an OBC,” he said.

Further, addressing the issue of Electoral Bonds, the Union Home Minister highlighted that the BJP has received Rs 6,200 crore in donations, while the Indi Alliance has also received more than Rs 6,200 crore.

“There are allegations against us that we have received substantial donations, but this is false. We have received Rs 6,200 crore. On the other hand, the Indi Alliance led by Rahul Baba has received more than Rs 6,200 crore. Despite us holding 303 seats and governing in 17 states, how many seats does the Indi Alliance have?” he questioned.

