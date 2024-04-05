English | اردو و
Woman arrested for stealing from sister’s home in Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police have arrested a woman suspected of stealing jewelry from her sister’s residence, according to media reports.

Kaiser Ahmad Waza filed a complaint at Tawheed Chowk Ganderbal, alleging that his sister-in-law, who was a guest at his house, stole gold ornaments from the locker in his room.

After registering a case at the Ganderbal Police Station, an investigation was launched. Utilizing technological assistance, a dedicated police team located the suspect at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. Upon initial questioning, the accused confessed to the theft, admitting that she sold the stolen items for cash. Consequently, the police recovered Rs 1,85,500 in cash and a scooter based on her confession.

