Hotel sex scandal triggers new wave of COVID-19 in Australia

In an awkward turn of events, it looks like a sex scandal is to be blamed for Australia’s second coronavirus wave. In this case, a hookup between a hotel worker and a quarantining guest has contributed to the country’s massive infection spike.

With only Victoria state recording over 50 new cases per day in the last week, authorities have reportedly been able to trace a large amount of these infections back to a frisky night between a quarantining guest and a private contractor from their hotel.

Suspected covid-19 sufferers staying at the five-star Stamford Plaza in Melbourne were told to isolate in their rooms for a 14-day period after arriving in Australia at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

An investigation has been launched after 31 cases of coronavirus were linked to the luxury Melbourne hotel, with guards revealing they had slept with solo guests multiple times weeks ago and had even taken some of them to 7-11 stores and busy shopping centres.

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews told the Herald Sun that there had been a ‘handful’ of breaches by staff at hotels including Stamford Plaza and Rydges on Swanston hotel, also in Melbourne, where isolated travellers were staying.

The Stamford Plaza is a five-star hotel in the center of Melbourne at the ‘Paris end’ of the city’s Collins Street and boast a gym, a pool and high-end furnished rooms.

Now the city of Melbourne is battling a second wave of coronavirus infections, and resident have been forced to stay indoors or face a $1,625 fine while grocery stores take measures to stop panic buying.

Melbourne had largely beaten the virus at the end of April and no new cases were recorded on June 5 but cases are now soaring upwards again.

Melbourne has gone back into lockdown with police checkpoints across the city – just weeks after Australia celebrated beating Covid-19.