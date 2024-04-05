Hans Zimmer, Oscar winner, teams up with A.R. Rahman for Ramayana

Mumbai: The film industry is currently abuzz with discussions about the upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, which is being directed by Nitish Tiwari. Mumbai was where the shooting for this highly anticipated movie commenced just a while ago.

Ramayana is set to receive a musical treat like never before. Two legendary composers, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, have joined forces to create the mesmerizing score for this magnum opus.

According to Pinkvilla, Nitesh and producer Namit Malhotra have managed to bring on board Ramayana two Oscar winners; AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Hans is known for his work in The Lion King, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dark Knight Trilogy, and Inception, among others.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana.”

“Ramayana is truly a global film and the makers are attempting to represent Indian Cinema at a global level with the epic. Years have been spent not just researching the subject but also pre-visualization of the world. Ramayana is a legacy film and the makers have embarked on a journey to bring it to the spectacle with all the responsibility. The talks are also on with a global studio from Hollywood to come on board for the International Release, but it’s all in a very nascent stage,” the source concluded.

Currently, the shooting of the initial section of the Ramayana trilogy is ongoing and it is believed to be the highest-budget Indian movie ever. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash will follow suit in filming for their characters. It is anticipated that the movie will hit the screens during Diwali of 2025. Lately, some footage was leaked on social media showing the filming progress of the movie.

