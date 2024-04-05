ACB Arrests Govt Official for Accepting Bribe

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau received a written complaint from a resident of Machhedi in District Kathua, alleging that Gulshan Singh, a Patwari in Halqa Machhedi, Kathua, demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 for issuing Virsati Intqal mutations and a legal heir certificate.

The complainant applied through the revenue department’s online portal and met with the Patwari to request the documents. Initially, the Patwari received an advance payment of Rs 2000 and then demanded an additional Rs 3000 for completing the issuance process.

Upon preliminary findings indicating an offence under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered Case FIR No. 02/2023 at Police Station ACB Central and initiated an investigation. A trap team was formed and successfully caught the accused Patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3000 in the presence of independent witnesses. Following the completion of all legal formalities, he was arrested on the spot.

After the arrest, searches were conducted at the accused Patwari’s residential house. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)