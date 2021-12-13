Television channels beamed visuals of both cricketers talking before the toss. Nearly two months later, Babar has decided not to unravel the mystery surrounding the chat on that day.

“I won’t reveal the discussion in front of everyone,” said Babar Azam told a TV channel, when he was asked about what the two cricketers spoke about before the toss.

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup

India wielded the willow first and posted a competitive total of 151 with skipper Virat Kohli leading the way with 49-ball 57. However, the Pakistan side made light work of the chase and chased down the target in disdainful fashion.

Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam batted through the innings won the match by 10 wickets. Both Rizwan and Azam scored half-centuries.

India was knocked out of T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stages of the tournament. Pakistan was later beaten by Australia in the semi-final.

Babar Azam was the leading run-getter of the 2021 T20 World Cup and amassed 303 runs in 6 innings at an average of 60.60. He also scored 4 fifties in the tournament as well.