Srinagar: A long-cherished dream has come true after the government decided to operate late-night flights from Srinagar and Jammu airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airport Authority of India has allowed night parking for A-320 NEO aircraft at Jammu and Srinagar airports, `Go Airlines’ will park one A-320 NEO aircraft each at Jammu and Srinagar airports. This is to ensure that late-night and early morning take-offs are hassle-free.

“The Competent Authority has accorded approval for night parking permission of two A-320 NEO aircraft for five months starting April 6. In case Go Airlines fails to utilize the allotted night parking permission within stipulated five months, and requests for further extension of time, the approval will be subject to levy of penality of Rs 5000 per day oper aircraft plus applicable taxes,” reads an AAI order.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir government set a new target of operating 120 daily flights at the Srinagar Airport.

“Air traffic is increasing with each passing day and highest ever flights from Srinagar operated yesterday. By this weekend, we are targeting a take-off and landing number of 120 which will be a new record. From April 15, the night parking facility for aircraft will also be available at the Srinagar airport which means that the air traffic will continue to grow,” secretary Industries and Civil Aviation J&K Ranjan Prakash Thakur told The Kashmir Monitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our traffic on 4 Apr 2022. Arrivals : 7,970 passengers on 49 flights. Departures: 5,925 passengers on 49 flights. Total: 13,895 on 98 flights (sic),” Srinagar Airport tweeted.

Secretary Industries and Civil Aviation further said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was personally monitoring the tourist footfalls in the union territory.

The Kashmir valley is presently witnessing a booming tourism season and around 1.8 lakh tourists visited the Valley in March alone last month. This is the largest number of tourists to have visited Kashmir in the last 10 years and officials are witnessing a further increase in the footfalls in the coming months.