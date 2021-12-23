A local Meteorological department said that the present weather condition would likely to continue till next 24 hours.

“Another Snow spell of greater intensity is most likely during 26-27th, ” it said.

“Expect, Widespread light to moderate snow in plains of Kashmir, rain in Jammu and Moderate snow at scattered places of Ladakh especially Kargil Zanskar region. Light snow also possible at some places in Leh dist. (Mainly over Higher reaches),” the Met said.

Several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while some parts in the plains were lashed by light rains on Thursday, officials said.

Sonamarg-Zojjila road was also closed after upper reaches of Zojila in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir received fresh snowfall.

“Snowfall in Drass and Sonamarg has led to closure of Sonamarg-Drass road,” an official said.