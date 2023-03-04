When Shakina Rajendram went into labour, doctors said there was “0% chance of survival” for her twins.

However, one year later, both Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah, from Ontario, Canada, are alive and kicking, ready to celebrate their first birthday today as the world’s most premature twins.

Now, the Guinness Book of World records has uploaded a video to celebrate their birthday.

Adiah and Adrial were born 126 days early, on 4 March 2022, breaking the previous record of 125 set by Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt (USA, b. 24 November 2018).