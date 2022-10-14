A wheel of a 180-tonne Boeing 747 Dreamlifter falloff just after the plane took off.

A video of a wheel falling off has now gone viral on various social media platforms. Nobody was injured on the ground in this incident.

Media reports said the incident reportedly took place in Taranto in Italy.

The viral video shows the plane taking off the runway into the air then a black trail of smoke was seen coming from the undercarriage of the plane and suddenly a wheel falls off the plane. The wheel falls to the runway and bounces away. The wheel is said to have a weight of around 100kg.

As per reports, the plane continued with its travel and landed safely in the US despite the initial malfunction. Investigators from the National Agency for Flight Safety (ANSV) are probing the incident.

