Lionel Messi’s MLS debut has sent shockwaves through both fans and celebrities alike, with everyone eagerly anticipating his performances on American soil. In a recent showdown against LAFC, Messi came tantalizingly close to securing Inter Miami’s second goal of the night, leaving none other than Selena Gomez astounded in the stands.

Selena Gomez watching Messi 😂pic.twitter.com/1sgW5OwTZf — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 4, 2023

BMO Stadium welcomed Inter Miami for the second time in its history, but this occasion was markedly distinct for LAFC, as Lionel Messi had taken the helm of the Florida-based team.

This summer witnessed the remarkable acquisition of Lionel Messi by Inter Miami as a free agent, a move that took the soccer world by surprise. Fans across the United States are now eagerly awaiting the chance to witness the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion showcase his skills in every MLS stadium nationwide.

There’s no denying that Messi’s arrival in the MLS ranks among the most stunning developments in this summer’s transfer market. The Argentine maestro has already made a profound impact at Inter Miami, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating chapter in American soccer.