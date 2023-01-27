Srinagar: Amid the nationwide ‘Pathaan’ frenzy, Kashmir’s ‘Peter Dinklage’ Tariq Mir has paid a ‘tribute’ to Shahrukh Khan’s popular song from his latest Bollywood flick.

Known for his resemblance to Peter Dinklage – the popular star of the American television series ‘Game of Thrones’ (GoT), Mir can be seen dancing to ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ amid snowfall in Kashmir.

“Tribute to @iamsrk Pathan King is back (sic),” Mir wrote while sharing the video on his Facebook page.

Mir, who was earlier seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’, hails from Bumthan Anantnag in South Kashmir.

Even the Bollywood stars have clicked selfies with him because of his resemblance with Dinklage.

“Because of looks, even the famous Bollywood actors come and click selfies and photographs with me. I hope in the coming years, people will remember me because of my acting and not just because of my resemblance to Peter Dinklage,” he said.