Srinagar: The joint performance of Kashmir sarangi player Mohammad Iqbal Shah and rabab player Adnan on a reality television show made Bollywood producer/ director Karan Johar nostalgic. The performance on a show titled ‘Hunarbaaz’ also mesmerised actress Parineeti Chopra and actor Mithun Chakroborty.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the performance, Iqbal and Manzoor played the tunes of popular Bollywood songs ‘Tu naaja mere baadshah’ and ‘Yaari ha iman mera, yaar meri zindagi’ on rabab and sarangi.

Karan Johar said the performance had taken him to the period when the song was composed.

“You took us to the valley….’tu naja mere baadshah’….the lovely tone was composed by Lakshmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. I remember when it was being recorded fresh. My father was there too and I had become ‘fida’ over the song,” Johar said after the performance.

Adnan said they wanted to take rabab and sarangi to a global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These instruments are already resonating in the valley and now we want these instruments to resonate across the country and abroad,” he said.