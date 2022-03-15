We all are witness to Kacha Badam videos and the different versions of people grooving to them. Be it Bollywood stars or social media influencers, all have tried to shake a leg on Kacha Badam song versions. In a similar latest update, a video of a cute schoolgirl dancing to Kacha Badam has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the little girl clad in a school uniform performs in front of a group of people. A Twitter user who initially shared the video wrote that the video is from Gujarat. However, the identity of the little girl is not known. The little girl is all smiles as she dances to Kacha Badam.

Neha Kantharia, Deputy Director, Department of Women and Child Development, shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Trends are not only for urban areas .. it has gone deep down in villages too .. trending #kachabadam and beautifully done #hookstep of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of #anganwadi center in Gujarat (sic).”

Trends are not only for urban areas .. it has gone deep down in villages too .. trending #kachabadam and beautifully done #hookstep of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of #anganwadi center in Gujarat. ❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/A9jHyXJNgb — Neha Kantharia (@nehakantharia) March 12, 2022

The internet is in love with this video.