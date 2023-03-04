A video of cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma paying a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media.

जय श्री महाकाल।



क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली और उनकी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा ने आज तड़के उज्जैन पहुँचकर भगवान महाकाल की भस्म आरती में भाग लेकर आशीर्वाद लिया। pic.twitter.com/6ypBskvy1j — Voice Of Brahmins ब्राह्मण (@VoiceOfBrahmins) March 4, 2023

The video showed the celebrity couple sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims. They marked the attendance at the temple on Saturday morning ahead of the 4th Test encounter between India and Australia.

Earlier this year, the duo also visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika.

While in Vrindavan, the family paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram, in Rishikesh, they visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram.