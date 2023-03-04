Srinagar: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting the final leg of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the Kashmir valley. The film is being directed by Karan Johar.

In a new video and picture doing the rounds on the internet, Alia is seen shooting for the song in Gulmarg, wearing a red turtleneck sweater with a matching red blazer. The actor is also wearing a nose ring.

“Alia Bhatt shooting for Rocky aur Rani ki Prem kahani in Kashmir,” tweeted Alia’s Nation.

Karan Johar had reportedly reached Kashmir on Wednesday and according to reports, Alia and Ranveer shot a romantic song sequence for the movie.

Karan too shared a picture of his Kashmir visit on social media.

“The advantage of your DOP waiting for weather is that I get to pose for him @manushnandandop ! #rockyaurranikipremkahani,” he wrote.

‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and also the return of Karan as a director after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016).