Srinagar: Kashmir valley’s Dr Suhail Mir has been appointed as the physio of the Afghanistan cricket team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Suhail is presently accompanying the team at the ongoing 20 day training camp in Abu Dhabi.

In a Facebook video, Suhail can be seen chatting with the Afghan captain Hashmat Shahidi.

In the video, the Afghan captain has showered praises on Suhail and also expressed willingness to visit Kashmir.

“I want to tell the people that we are happy with the way you (Suhail) are serving the team from the last one week. Dr. Suhail is giving his 100 per cent. He told me to visit Kashmir one day. I have seen Kashmir in videos. It is very beautiful. I will try my best to visit Kashmir in future,” Hashmat can be heard saying in the video on the page of ‘Cricket Fraternity Dalgate’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suhail thanked him by saying: “I am thankful to the captain for giving positive feedback. He is leading from the front. His vision is to take the Afghan team to the next level in the next couple of years.”

Suhail had served as a physio for the Arunachal team prior to his present stint with Afghanistan.

Earlier, Afghanistan had roped in former Pakistan players Younis Khan and Umar Gul as batting and bowling coach respectively on short-term contracts. Former England batsman Graham Thorpe is the full time head coach of the Afghan national cricket team.