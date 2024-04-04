Waqf chairperson distributes relief to poor

JAMMU‌: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today distributed relief material to the poor at a mega programme organised by Hussain A A Foundation.

This NGO headed by eminent social worker Rukhsana, organises this programme every year during the holy month of Ramadhan. The relief material included rice, flour, blankets and other daily essentials. The programme was attended by hundreds of needy people from the city and the adjoining areas.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that NGO’s shoulder a huge part of the responsibility to serve people and take up impressive social welfare activities in our country.

“Sharing the social responsibilities, non profit private sector plays a big role in reaching out to the people in need and helping them out financially and in kind so that they are also able to meet their basic needs”, said Dr Andrabi.

She said that while the government has taken many steps and measures to help marginalized people of the society, the individual and collective help from civilians also plays a good role in helping the people in need. Dr Andrabi thanked Rukhsana and her foundation for her kind initiative.