SRINAGAR, JANUARY 24: Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, a full dress rehearsal was held on Wednesday across all the districts of Kashmir, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Friday.

The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Republic Day parade scheduled to be held on January 26.

In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar where Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri unfurled the tricolor over the mast.

He also took the salute from the Parade Commander, SSP Liyaqat Ali, and contingents inspected parade contingents.

Among others present on the occasion were IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohid ud Din Bhat, senior officers of Police and district administration besides HoDs & staff of various departments.

In his speech, Div Com commended all participating contingents of security forces from police and paramilitary, and students regarding their preparation for the ensuing R-Day celebration.

He underlined that Kashmir has successfully hosted the G20 Summit besides other National and religious festivals.

The stadium was overwhelmed by the enthusiastic, energetic, and patriotic display of parade performance by different contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, JKAP, IRP, Women Contingent, SDRF, Fire & Emergency, Forest Protection Force, NCC contingents, Pipe band, Brass band and Students from different Schools.

Students performed on Patriotic Song Vande Mataram & Ae Wadi Kashmir Baharoun Mei Milenge besides presented cultural performances on Mashup Song and Fusion Song. A Skit on Drug abuse was also performed by the artists to invite the attention of every responsible citizen to save youth from this menace.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of the function, Div Com invited all the citizens to the main function of the Republic Day celebration at Bakshi Stadium.

Full dress rehearsal functions were also held across districts and educational institutions.