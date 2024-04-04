8 arrested for illegal transportation of minerals

BARAMULLA: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized eight vehicles and arrested eight drivers in Baramulla.

Police parties under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg, Pattan & Kreeri assisted by SHO PS Pattan/Kunzer, IC PP Kungamdara & Wagoora seized 8 vehicles (3 Tippers,4 Tractors, 1 Excavator) & arrested 8 drivers at Vizer, Palpora, Khore Sherabad & Kunzer for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Malik son of Mohd Abdullah resident of Drangbal Baramulla, Naveed Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohammad resident of Jal Sheeri Baramulla, Altaf Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Nuner Ganderbal, Mehraj Din Dar son of Mohd Altaf Dar resident of Kralpora, Arshid Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Hameed resident of Shirpora Pattan, Aarif Ahmad Shah son of Abdul Rashid resident of Khore Sherabad & Irshad Ahmad Kambay son of Ghulam Mohiuddin resident of Takiya Batpora.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation have been taken up.

“People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law,” a police statement said.