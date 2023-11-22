Srinagar: Saffron fields have become new tourist attraction in Kashmir.

Currently, the saffron bloom is at its peak. Farmers are busy harvesting the costliest spice to export it to different markets of the country and abroad.

Thousands of tourists are making a beeline to saffron fields in Pampore to witness the bloom harvesting process.

Growers said they have been receiving quite a good number of tourists for the last few years during the harvesting season.

“Since this crop is exclusively grown in Kashmir, tourists love to witness the bloom. They take pictures and witness the process of harvesting the saffron flower. Many among them buy it directly from growers to take pure saffron home,” said Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a grower.

Given the popularity of Kashmiri saffron, travel agents said they have included saffron tours in their packages.

“We often get requests from tourists during the autumn season to explore the saffron fields of Pampore. Even some schedule their trip during the saffron bloom to witness the colorful saffron fields,” said Farah Rashid, a travel agent.

Penitently, the Kashmir tourism department has been organizing a saffron festival to promote tourism in Kashmir.

Tourists have been taking strolls through the fields, capturing the beauty of the moment through their cameras and creating lasting memories.

Suveni Mehta, a tourist from West Bengal said they had included it in their schedule to explore the saffron fields of Pampore.

“It was quite a good experience to witness the saffron fields. So, far we have seen saffron only in pictures and videos on social media. The purple bloom adds to the beauty of Pampore, which is surrounded by mighty mountains,” she said.

Meanwhile, filmmakers and influencers have also flocked Pampore to capture the mesmerizing beauty of the saffron fields.

Social media influencers have recognized the Instagrammable potential of the saffron fields, turning Pampore into a trending destination on various platforms.

The rich, warm tones of the saffron flowers provide the perfect backdrop for influencers seeking to create visually stunning content that resonates with their followers.