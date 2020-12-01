Voters out despite cold in Kashmir, over 6% polling till 9 am

Advertisementstttttt

Advertisementsjuohuhhkkjhkjh

Srinagar: A sizeable number of people have come out to cast their votes during second phase of District Development Council Elections 2020.

Long queues can be seen despite of severe cold conditions in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division.

“The elections being held for the first time for electing representatives to the District Development Councils leading to local government has gone well with the people and they are coming out in large number. People are enthusiastic to exercise their Right to Franchise,” said a government spokesperson on Tuesday.

Voting for phase II of J&K DDC polls has begun. Here a queue of voters lining up in Srinagar – Photo: KM/M Dawood

As many as 43 constituencies are going under polling in the second phase of DDC elections including 25 constituencies in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.

In Kashmir Division, Kupwara has voting percentage of 3.54%, Bandipora 15.56%, Baramulla 1.88%, Ganderbal 2.44%, Srinagar 8.33%, Budgam 2.09%, Pulwama 0.71%, Shopian 2.11%, Kulgam 1.89%, Anantnag 4.47% upto 9.00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division Kishtwar has voting percentage of 8.49%, Doda 9.08%, Ramban 6.39%, Reasi 10.90%, Udhampur 9.26%, Kathua 10.45%, Samba 17.27%, Jammu 9.80%, Rajouri 9.06% and Poonch 13.49% upto 9 am.

Kashmir division has polling percentage of 3.23% and Jammu division has 10.36% voter turnout. Overall, 6.61% voters have casted their votes upto 9 am.