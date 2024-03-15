Viksit Bharat @ 2047: LG Sinha says India will lead next big revolution

JAMMU, MARCH 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Leadership Engagement program attended by Heads of Premier Institutions of the country.

The 5-day program will discuss and debate various themes to achieve the goals of developing effective academic leaders as envisioned in National Education Policy 2020.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the academic institutions to adopt best practices and set new standards in technical education.

“Today, it is difficult to predict the future. On one hand, we are facing geo-political conflict in some areas of the globe, while on the other technology advancement is reaching its peak. In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has developed rapidly. I am optimistic that India will lead the next big revolution,” the Lt Governor observed.

“We should not miss this opportunity and develop a futuristic roadmap that will lead the reforms in diverse sectors and establish India as a Knowledge economy. India regaining its old glory should be our prime goal,” he said.

He also emphasized on making necessary interventions to meet the needs of the industries. Our focus on the Science and Technology sector will play an important role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The Lt Governor also shared the transformation taking place in the education sector in Jammu Kashmir.

Heads of IITs, IISERs, NITs, Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities, and other reputed institutions were present.