SRINAGAR: ADGP Vijay Kumar stands among a distinguished group of fifty-five police officers hailing from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. These officers have been honored with the esteemed Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) by the President of India, acknowledging their unwavering commitment and resolute determination in the line of duty.

An authoritative source, well-versed in the subject, revealed that alongside ADGP Vijay Kumar, several other commendable police officers are also recipients of this accolade. Notable among them are the present DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar; former DIG South Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar (IPS); and former SSP Kulgam, GV Sandeep Chakravarthy.

It’s essential to highlight that the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is bestowed as a tribute to exceptional acts of courage demonstrated in the preservation of lives and property, as well as in the prevention of crime and the apprehension of criminals.