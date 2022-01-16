SRINAGAR; Imagine if you do not have electricity for a few days!

A sleepy village faced a unique problem of moving the electric transformer up the mountains for power restoration.

Reeling under darkness in the bone-chilling winter, the villagers decided to do Halshree (volunteering for community service). From old to young, people from the village carried the brand new electric transformer on their shoulders.

Singing folksongs, the men climbed steep dirt roads with transformers to see the bulbs glowing. A video of Halshree has gone viral. People have posted the video on different social media sites. In the video, men could be seen negotiating the snow-laced track to reach the village.



The video is reported to have been shot in Doda in Jammu division and has gone viral on social media.



Last week, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall. It wreaked havoc in some parts. Electric transformers were fused at many places. However, authorities responded quickly to the situation and restored electricity and other essential services.

Heavy rains and snow also triggered large-scale shooting stones and landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Traffic was suspended on the highway for almost a week. On Friday, one-way traffic was restored on the highway.