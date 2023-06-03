SRINAGAR: A small boy reciting a morning prayer at school grounds is melting hearts online.

Donning a crisp light blue shirt and grey trousers, the boy is seen raising his hands and reciting `Teri hai zameen tera aasman, Tu bada meherbaan tu bakshis kar, Sabhi ka hai tu sabhi tere Khuda mere tu bakshis kar’.

With his eye closed, the boy is singing solo on a big ground perhaps in the school. The song from Dharmendra- starrer The Burning Train is being sung at morning assembly in some schools in Kashmir. The boy’s singing style has caught the imagination of the people on the internet.

The video of the boy has become viral. It is being forwarded in WhatsApp groups and posted on social media sites. People are hailing the boy as a hero for singing the prayer so passionately. “It is so cute. May Allah bless him,” said one person after he received a WhatsApp forward.

“This is something that every Kashmiri should recite. May God bless him,” said another.