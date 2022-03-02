Srinagar: A herd of endangered Hangul has been spotted in Dachigam National Park.

A video shot by the Wildlife department shows Hangul passing through snow-covered hills in Dachigam National Park. Experts said it suggests that the Hangul population has increased, though marginally.

“When I see a Hangul herd like this in Dachigam, future seems bright,” tweeted Raashid Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir.

Hangul, cervus elaphus hanglu, is a critically endangered species found mainly in the Dachigam National Park and its adjoining areas in Kashmir.

While the male Hangul is characterized by the antlers and brownish-red coat, the female does not have horns.

As per the 2021 census, the population of Hangul was 261. In 2019, the Hangul numbers were 237.