A video of 3-year-old child lodging a complaint against his mother for not letting him eat chocolates and candies is melting hearts online.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, a child could be seen at the police station filing a complaint against his mother for not allowing him to eat chocolates. In his query, the toddler can be heard saying to the woman constable, “Mumma steals my chocolates, put her in jail.”

Pretending serious, the cop jotted down the complaint to make him happy.

This incident occurred in Dedhtalai village in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

“His mother was applying kohl to his eyes after bathing him, but he disturbed her by insisting on eating chocolate and so his mother slapped him lightly. Then he started crying and asked me to take him to the police station. So I brought him here,” his father said

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak said that everyone at the station laughed after hearing the child’s complaint. “Later, I explained to him that his mother had no bad intentions and then he went home.”