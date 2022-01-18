Srinagar: Amid fresh snowfall, Army on Tuesday said it rescued at least 14 civilians, who had got stuck after twin avalanches hit Tanghdar-Chowkibal highway of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT



The avalanches, triggered by snow on Tuesday morning, blocked Tanghdar -Chowkibal road and 14 civilians including a child were stranded along with their vehicles.

“Army’s avalanche rescue team from Neelum Company Operating Base under Captain Kuljot Singh along with GREF immediately swung into action after information about the stranded vehicles full of passengers, including women, children and elderly was received,”

14 civilians including women, children and a critically ill heart-patient were rescued by the army team, it said.

“The rescued civilians expressed gratitude to Army for timely action and saving their lives,” the spokesperson added.