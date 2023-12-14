Srinagar: A ray of hope has rekindled for homeless people as Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) promises housing for all in Jammu and Kashmir.

A transformative journey traversing Jammu and Kashmir, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is not merely a symbolic expedition but a commitment to leaving no genuine beneficiary behind.

Rooted in the principles of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), the Yatra aligns with the government’s resolute pledge to ensure ‘Housing for All’ in rural areas.

Since the inception of the PMAY-G, it has become a beacon of change, aiming to provide a pucca house with basic amenities to every houseless householder residing in kutcha and dilapidated houses. In Jammu and Kashmir, a region with a rich tapestry of history and culture, the impact of the scheme is evident in the construction of 1.45 lakh homes in the last five years alone, addressing the fundamental need for shelter.

As the Viksit Rath travels through villages, it symbolizes hope for the common public, embodying the government’s commitment to reaching the last person in the queue. Government officials are actively engaging with communities, tracing and assisting the left-out beneficiaries, ensuring that every family has a roof over their heads.

The success stories emerging from this ambitious initiative echo the transformative power of PMAY-G. Abhishek from Laiter in Reasi, shares his journey from a kuchha house to a pucca house, a dream realized with the government’s unwavering support. Similarly, Anil Singh, during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, expresses joy at witnessing the positive impact of PMAY(G) initiatives that are turning homeownership dreams into reality for the underprivileged.

Ashok Kumar from Katra, a beneficiary of the PMAY Scheme, extends gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his invaluable assistance in making the dream of his pucca house a reality. These stories underscore the tangible difference being made in the lives of people through the provision of affordable homes.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra catalyzes transformation, embodying the spirit of ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat.’ Through the collaborative efforts of the government and the community, the journey towards housing for all is not just a vision but a tangible reality, bringing dignity and security to countless households.