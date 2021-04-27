Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Amid spike in COVID cases, Sgr Admin imposes section 144 within municipal limits of district

File photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Srinagar: The district administration of Srinagar Tuesday announced imposition of section 144 CrPC within the Municipal limits of the district to prevent the virus from spreading.

The decision to impose section 144 has been taken in wake of the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir especially in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory.

The district on Tuesday recorded 1144 COVID cases. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad in a tweet informed that section 144 CrPc has been imposed and assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect.


“In view of massive spurt in positive cases in District Sringar & after due deliberations,Section 144 CrPc is imposed hereby within the Municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar tweeted—(KNO)

