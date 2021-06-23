‘Variant of concern’: First case of ‘Delta Plus’ strain detected in Jammu

Srinagar: Alarm bells have started ringing after the first case of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant was detected in the Jammu division.

Authorities have launched a massive drive to trace contacts of the infected person, who is said to be stable and under the surveillance of doctors.

Sources told The Kashmir Monitor that the infected person is an employee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. He had met his family a few days ago.

His samples were sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) New Delhi last week.

“Results have come back positive. He is was under surveillance. Right now, his contacts are being traced as he has visited his home and interacted with many officials of the shrine board,” sources said.

Sources said the administration has shot off a letter to GMC Jammu for tracing the contacts of the infected person.

Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudan Sharma confirmed the first case of the ‘Delta Plus strain’ from Jammu.

She said the patient has tested positive for the new strain during the routine surveillance and is currently stable “Yes, we have the first positive case of Delta Plus strain from Katra. The patient is stable and has no major health-related complications so far,” she said.

The first case of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant has come at a time when the second wave is abating in the union territory.

Panic has gripped people after the news of the first case of the new variant spread in the union territory.

Around 40 cases of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant classified as a variant of concern (VOC) has been detected in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh.

Officials said that no such cases have been detected from Kashmir division so far

Reports suggest that the highly infectious ‘Delta’ variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID -19 that was first found in India is feared to have mutated into ‘Delta Plus’ variant.