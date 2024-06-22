Vada Pav Girl Reveals Her Daily Income: She Earns …

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started with a bang. The premiere night, hosted by actor Anil Kapoor, introduced 16 contestants to the controversial house. One of the most interesting contestants this season is Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl.’

Her entry surprised all Bigg Boss viewers. Chandrika has already made an impression. During the premiere night, she introduced herself to her co-contestants and revealed some surprising facts about her earnings.

Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl’s Earnings

Chandrika shared that she earned Rs 40,000 per day by selling vada pav on the streets of Delhi. This revelation amazed her co-contestants. Chandrika became famous overnight for selling Mumbai’s iconic street food Vada Pavs in Delhi.

She is considered a great contestant for the show due to her fan base and unique personality.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

Meanwhile, other Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants include Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, and Munisha Khatwani.

Let’s wait and see what unfolds next in Bigg Boss OTT 3! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.