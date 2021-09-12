India sees 28,591 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs, around 14% lesser than yesterday

India reported 28,591 cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, 4 per cent lower than Saturday morning cases (33,376).

Of the new ones, Kerala reported 20,487 cases, while Maharashtra reported 3,075 cases. The active cases came down to 3.84 lakh. 338 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Kerala on Saturday reported 20,487 fresh Covid-19 cases, 22,155 recoveries and 181 deaths. The death toll has reached 22,484 and there are 2,31,792 active cases. The positivity rate is at 15.19%.

West Bengal Saturday reported 752 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 15,56,157. 14 people succumbed to the infection pushing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,567, a health bulletin said. The state now has 8,203 active cases, while 15,29,387 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 754 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have jointly come out with guidelines for issuing “official document” in case of Covid-related deaths. As per these guidelines, submitted by the Centre to the Supreme Court in a case seeking compensation for Covid deaths, those cases that are diagnosed through an RT-PCR/ Molecular Test/ Rapid Antigen Test, or that have been clinically determined in a hospital or an in-patient facility by a physician while one is admitted there, will be recognised as Covid cases.