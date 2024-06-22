Handicrafts & MSMEs

Jammu and Kashmir is home to nearly 40,000 weavers and 3.78 lakh craftsmen and artisans. However, the Handloom and Handicraft (H&H) sector, which contributes significantly to the region’s economy, faces quite a few challenges. To address these challenges and promote the H&H sector, the government has proposed various interventions. Establishment of Common Facilitation Centres (CFCs) is one such intervention, which will provide artisans with a platform to work under one roof, equipped with basic amenities. Testing and certification centers, on-boarding on e-commerce platforms, collaboration with international brands, skill development, and credit facilities will also be established. Additionally, trade centers will be set up, and participation in trade fairs and exhibitions will be encouraged, all while observing Environmental Social Responsibility. The Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which comprises 7.09 lakh enterprises, including 7.05 lakh micro, 4500 small, and 290 medium enterprises, contributing 8 per cent to the UT’s GDP, will also be promoted through various initiatives. Formalisation of the MSME sector, interest subvention for stressed MSMEs, CGTMSE annual guarantee fee coverage, penetration of digital financing, branding, packaging, and publicity of ODOP/GI products, buyer-seller meets, raw material and inventory management, entrepreneurship, and skill development are some of the proposed interventions. The Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) program, a strategic investment plan, aims to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of MSMEs in J&K. The programme will focus on strengthening institutions, improving access to finance, enhancing competitiveness, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. To ensure the success of these initiatives, the government will conduct a baseline survey of MSMEs, stakeholder consultations, and value chain assessments. The interventions will be designed to address the specific needs of the H&H and MSME sectors, promoting their growth and development. The promotion plans for Handicrafts and MSMEs in J&K are designed to address the challenges faced by artisans and entrepreneurs, promoting their growth and development. The establishment of CFCs, testing and certification centers, trade centers, and collaboration with international brands will enhance the competitiveness of the H&H sector. Similarly, the formalization of the MSME sector, access to finance, and skill development will promote the growth of MSMEs. Providing easy access to credit facilities will help artisans and MSMEs manage their finances better. Interest subvention and coverage under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) will provide the necessary financial support. Creating dedicated trade centres and facilitating participation in national and international trade fairs will help in showcasing J&K’s handicrafts to a broader audience, attracting buyers and investors. These interventions will not only contribute to the economic growth of J&K but also preserve the region’s cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship. The concerted efforts to promote the Handicrafts and MSME sectors in J&K are essential for their sustainable growth. By addressing the current challenges and implementing the proposed interventions, these sectors can achieve significant advancements, enhancing their contribution to the state’s GDP and providing better livelihoods for artisans and entrepreneurs.

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.