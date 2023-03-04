Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan has now crossed Baahubali-2 Hindi collections in India.

On its sixth Friday in the theaters, the film managed to earn Rs 1.20 cr (early estimates), as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film’s net box office collection in India came to Rs 528.89 cr.

Yash Raj Films shared the film’s overall collection. Across the globe, Pathaan has earned Rs 1026 crore with Rs 640 crore coming from India and Rs 386 crore from overseas. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan celebrated the film’s success at the box office on social media as she wrote, “Record breaking streak… #Pathaan .”

Baahubali-2 had collected Rs.511 crores Nett gross, from the Hindi version.

Director Siddharth Anand also revealed on Friday that Pathaan has now become the highest-earning Hindi film, a record previously held by the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion with Rs 510.99 crore. He wrote on Twitter, “Crossed The Lifetime Collections Of #Baahubali2 In Hindi. Proud Moment For Me…!!! Once Again Thanks To All The Audience Who Encouraged The Film . #Pathaan.”

The film has shown a huge hold even though Shehzaada and Selfiee released. Both of them became huge disasters shocking Industry but Pathaan continued its run oblivious to others. The movie has also become the only film from India to collect Rs.1000 crores gross, in its original language.