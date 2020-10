Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, passed away late on Thursday. Paswan (74), who had been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Miss you papa, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan tweeted while informing about the leader’s demise.

पापा….अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa… pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020