Srinagar: A delegation from the United States, comprising Mr. Graham D. Mayer, Minister Counselor for Political Affairs, Mr. Gary B. Applegarth, First Secretary for Political Affairs, and Mr. Abhiram Ghadyalpatil, Political Specialist, paid a visit to the Honorable Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, at his official residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the high-level U.S. delegation engaged in discussions with the Mayor of Srinagar on various important matters, with a focus on the city’s infrastructural and urban development efforts.

The Mayor provided the delegation with insights into the remarkable growth of the tourism sector in recent years, leading to a substantial influx of tourists and a positive impact on the local economy.

Additionally, extensive talks were held regarding investment possibilities in education, healthcare, infrastructure, industry, and tourism. Mayor Srinagar expressed the desire for collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Srinagar to usher in a new era of financial, technological, and cultural partnerships and exchanges.

Among the topics discussed was the potential for future student exchange programs between educational institutions in the U.S. and Srinagar. These programs aim to promote community engagement, knowledge exchange, and cross-cultural understanding, contributing to job creation and growth opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Srinagar highlighted the sustained environment of peace and effective governance in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years. He also called upon the delegation to contribute their trust and endeavors towards lifting travel advisories imposed by certain countries on travel to Jammu and Kashmir, thus fostering a more positive perception.

Overall, the meeting underscored the collaborative spirit between the U.S. delegation and the city of Srinagar, focusing on mutual progress and development.”