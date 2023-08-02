Chargesheet Presented Against Two Bank Officials in Kashmir for Embezzlement of Public Funds

ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar’s Economic Offences Wing, part of the Crime Branch Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet against two bank officials allegedly involved in embezzling significant amounts of public money from various branches of a bank in Baramulla, north Kashmir.

The accused, Ghulam Ahmad Shah, a former Cashier-cum-Clerk at the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., Palhallan Branch, and Mohammad Sabir Dar, the former Branch Manager of the same bank branch, were presented before the Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Pattan. The charge sheet accuses them of offenses punishable under Sections 409, 420, 201, and 120-B of RPC (Ranbir Penal Code).

The case originated from a written communication received by the Crime Branch from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, J&K, alleging dishonest and fraudulent embezzlement of public funds by certain officers/officials of the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., including the Palhallan Branch. This led to the registration of the case in 2016, followed by a thorough investigation.

The investigation substantiated and conclusively proved the allegations against the accused individuals. As a result, the charge-report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been submitted to the court of competent jurisdiction for further judicial determination.