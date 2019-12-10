Traffic jams on key intersections
Key junctions in Srinagar city are witnessing heavy traffic jams each day.
At peak hours, motorists are usually seen stuck in long queues.Journeys that take minutes usually end in over an hour on the road.Lack of parking space and disregard to traffic rules are key reasons for this mess.The situation is aggravated by the poor state of roads in Srinagar and other areas.
Wide Ball
Off the track
As Kashmir closure completes over 80 days, businesses in the valley have faced huge losses running in thousands of crores.
The two sectors that have been impacted the most include transport and tourism
Public transport remains off the roads while houseboats and hotels are empty since August 5 when Centre revoked Article 370
As per recent reports, the total business losses have crossed Rs 10,000 crores
Transporters and houseboat owners claim they are at the brink of bankruptcy
With winters approaching, the two sectors fear the losses would further increase.
Wide Ball
Biz interrupted
The two month communication clampdown in Kashmir had a drastic impact on business associated with weddings. While thousands of marriage functions were called off, many more were carried out with utmost simplicity.
Wide Ball
Phones Ringggggg…
Phones service was finally restored in Kashmir on Monday.All postpaid mobile phone numbers started working at noon as was announced by the administration on Saturday. Monday afternoon, people in Kashmir were seen happily dialing their loved ones congratulating each other on being able to communicate finally.It was after 70 days that people were able to use their phones to talk to their kin and friends.Authorities had suspended mobile telephony and Internet service in Kashmir on August 5 after Centre abrogated Art 370 and divided the state into two union territories.
While Internet continues to remain suspended, the restoration of mobile telephony brought much relief to people.