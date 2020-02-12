Foreign delegates reach Srinagar
The 25 foreign diplomats today reached Srinagar to witness the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370.The group includes envoys from European Union, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Netherlands and Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Envoys from Canada, New Zealand, Poland Uganda, Namibia, Rawanda Guinea, Dominican Republic, Afghanistan and Mexico are also part of the delegation.
Soon after arriving at Srinagar International Airport, the envoys were taken to famed Dal Lake for Shikara ride.
Prices of essentials skyrocket in Kashmir
The rates of essential commodities including meat, vegetables, and fruits have skyrocketed in Kashmir due to frequent closure of Srinagar- Jammu national highway,
Winged guests arrive
Migratory birds in Kashmir have started to make their yearly journey to Kashmir
Hokersar wetland is abound with such birds these days
The authorities claim they are making all efforts to stop poaching of these precious creatures
Flights of different species of birds are seen in various other wetlands of the valley
Smartphones turn obsolete
The ongoing Internet blockade that began on August 5 has drastically reduced the sales of smartphones in Kashmir
Several businessmen cry huge drop in sales
People prefer budget phones considering that only calling facility is available in Kashmir.
Lack of buyers is also triggering job losses in this sector, as companies don’t want to keep employees if they are not able to generate sales.
People say there is nothing smart about smartphones without Internet