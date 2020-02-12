The 25 foreign diplomats today reached Srinagar to witness the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370.The group includes envoys from European Union, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Netherlands and Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Envoys from Canada, New Zealand, Poland Uganda, Namibia, Rawanda Guinea, Dominican Republic, Afghanistan and Mexico are also part of the delegation.

Soon after arriving at Srinagar International Airport, the envoys were taken to famed Dal Lake for Shikara ride.