Prices of essentials skyrocket in Kashmir
The rates of essential commodities including meat, vegetables, and fruits have skyrocketed in Kashmir due to frequent closure of Srinagar- Jammu national highway,
Winged guests arrive
Migratory birds in Kashmir have started to make their yearly journey to Kashmir
Hokersar wetland is abound with such birds these days
The authorities claim they are making all efforts to stop poaching of these precious creatures
Flights of different species of birds are seen in various other wetlands of the valley
Smartphones turn obsolete
The ongoing Internet blockade that began on August 5 has drastically reduced the sales of smartphones in Kashmir
Several businessmen cry huge drop in sales
People prefer budget phones considering that only calling facility is available in Kashmir.
Lack of buyers is also triggering job losses in this sector, as companies don’t want to keep employees if they are not able to generate sales.
People say there is nothing smart about smartphones without Internet
Traffic jams on key intersections
Key junctions in Srinagar city are witnessing heavy traffic jams each day.
At peak hours, motorists are usually seen stuck in long queues.Journeys that take minutes usually end in over an hour on the road.Lack of parking space and disregard to traffic rules are key reasons for this mess.The situation is aggravated by the poor state of roads in Srinagar and other areas.