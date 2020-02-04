Connect with us
Wide Ball

Winged guests arrive

Migratory birds in Kashmir have started to make their yearly journey to Kashmir

Hokersar wetland is abound with such birds these days

The authorities claim they are making all efforts to stop poaching of these precious creatures

Flights of different species of birds are seen in various other wetlands of the valley
January 3, 2020

Wide Ball

Smartphones turn obsolete

The ongoing Internet blockade that began on August 5 has drastically reduced the sales of smartphones in Kashmir

Several businessmen cry huge drop in sales

People prefer budget phones considering that only calling facility is available in Kashmir.

Lack of buyers is also triggering job losses in this sector, as companies don’t want to keep employees if they are not able to generate sales.

People say there is nothing smart about smartphones without Internet
December 24, 2019

Wide Ball

Traffic jams on key intersections

Key junctions in Srinagar city are witnessing heavy traffic jams each day.
At peak hours, motorists are usually seen stuck in long queues.Journeys that take minutes usually end in over an hour on the road.Lack of parking space and disregard to traffic rules are key reasons for this mess.The situation is aggravated by the poor state of roads in Srinagar and other areas.
December 10, 2019

