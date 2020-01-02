To promote work culture:Govt bans `unnecessary visit’ of employees to head offices

SRINAGAR: Tightening noose around delinquent employees, Jammu and Kashmir government has banned “unnecessary visit” of officers to head offices in a bid to promote work culture and ensure speedy redressal of public grievances.

This followed the growing complaints that several officials and officers were deserting their workplace on the pretext of visiting headquarters.

“Many officials especially in Rural Development Department, Roads and Buildings, Schools Education and Health are visiting directorate without proper permission. Their callousness is leading to poor working in their respective departments and grievances of people remain unaddressed,” said an official of General Administration Department.

Taking serious note, the government has warned employees against visiting directorates without any reason.

“It has been observed that the officers/officials are leaving the stations (headquarters) without any knowledge and formal permission from the competent authority which is contrary to the provision of standing services conduct rules and norms. Any deviation in this behalf shall be treated dereliction and unauthorized absence from duty. Action shall be initiated against the erring officials,” reads a government order.

In another order, government has pointed out that subordinate offices are not maintaining the official hierarchy protocol and making direct correspondence with higher authorities bypassing their immediate offices.

Officials have been warned to refrain from such practices “failing which disciplinary action shall be taken against them, sources said.

There are 4.50 lakh government employees in the new Union Territory.

Sources said that district development commissioners have also been told to ensure attendance of employees in their districts.

“DCs and other senior officers have been directed to conduct regular inspection of offices and ensure attendance of government employees,” sources said.