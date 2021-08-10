Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Third Covid wave: Next 100 days crucial, says WHO officer in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Surveillance and Medical Officer (S&MO), WHO, Dr Ashiq Rashid Mir said that the vaccination has played an important role in the delay of emergence of the 3rd wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

He maintained that the vaccinated people have contributed to the delay of the 3rd wave of Covid-19, however warning that the next hundred days are very crucial regarding its emergence.

 

Dr Mir stressed that the strategy to delay or stop the impact of the 3rd wave is to get vaccinated.

“All those individuals who have not taken the first dose of vaccine must get inoculated while those who have taken the first dose and completed their interval period should get the second dose to get the benefit of vaccination,” the WHO officer said.

Also, he said that Standard Operating Procedures need to be followed properly and the other guidelines issued by the Government should be followed in letter and spirit including avoidance of outside gatherings and crowding.

He emphasized on the government issued guideline that more than 25 people should not assemble at a single place as it poses threat of spread of the infectious disease.

He urged people to wear masks, use hand sanitizers and get vaccinated to remain safe from the Covid infection.


