Teachers shape young minds, inspire them to be leaders: LG

SRINAGAR: To mark the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a two-day Workshop on the implementation of New Education Policy-2020 and held interactions with Education Reforms Committees constituted at UT, Divisional & District levels, at SKICC.

The Lt Governor also launched multiple key initiatives for school education on the occasion including the inauguration of six Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, besides 20 other infrastructure projects related to various educational institutions in the UT.

While speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the immense contribution of teaching community towards Nation Building. Acknowledging the hard work and dedication of teachers from the UT, he felicitated nine outstanding teachers with the Best Teacher Award.

Remembering the great Educationist and Former President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, the Lt Governor recalled his views about the role of education. He noted that Dr. Radhakrishnan firmly believed that the aim of every effective education system should be the balanced development of any individual and to kindle in them the flame of Knowledge and Wisdom.

The Lt Governor said that with the inauguration of the workshop on implementation of New Education Policy-2020, an online process is being started for suggestions and comments from people, which will become the basis for taking major decisions in this direction in the coming days.

During the inaugural function of the two-day workshop, the Lt Governor interacted with the Education Reforms Committees constituted at UT, Divisional & District levels and invited their valuable suggestions for working on the educational reforms in J&K and proper implementation of the NEP-2020.

While taking stock of the steps being taken on the implementation of educational reforms, the Lt Governor said that the Education Reforms Committees will play a significant role in giving impetus to the realization of a new and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“The present reform process strikes a beautiful balance between ‘Science’ and ‘Sanskar’. The policy addresses the existing gaps, disparities and clearly defines the role of teachers for technological advancement to create future minds”, he added.

Underscoring that Teachers are the most important members of our developmental journey, the Lt Governor highlighted the immense role of educators and teachers in the post-pandemic era.

“They are shaping young minds and inspiring them to be leaders of tomorrow. The reforms that we have initiated through NEP-2020 will ensure that our teachers play a major role in economic development of Jammu Kashmir”, he noted.

Terming teaching community as the torchbearers in carrying the human values forward, generation after generation, the Lt Governor observed that Teachers are behind the seeds of consciousness that sprout in any country.

“Despite the difficulties of Covid, in the last one year, along with facilitating education of our children, all the teachers, principals, educationists of J&K have been working very hard in implementing the new National Education Policy on the ground”, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the country has witnessed unprecedented changes in industry, economic, and agriculture sectors in the past but for the first time, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, we are seeing a revolution in education sector and it will pave the way for Atma Nirbhar Jammu Kashmir.

“With a future-oriented agenda, this revolution in education sector would affect our villages and cities equally, transforming our society and the country”, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the education department to start a programme for identifying and felicitating 100 students from each district who are doing notable works in the field of innovation. He also urged the teachers and school administrations to celebrate the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the same zeal and enthusiam as observed on the 75th Independence Day in every school of the UT.

The Lt Governor expressed happiness on the continuous efforts being made to bridge gender gap and to control the dropout rate. “2000 Kindergarten Schools have been established and 3500 schools will be started from the next academic session. Water, sanitation, and electricity connections have been installed in all 23,112 government schools. 4000 Eco Clubs have been created for eco-friendly activities”, said the Lt Governor.

It was informed that the UT administration has given admission to 57 girls, whose families have been affected by the covid pandemic, in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, recently.

On the formation of youth clubs in all the panchayats of J&K, the Lt Governor said that one of the main objectives of these clubs is to provide an enabling environment to channelize the energy of youth, hone their personality, and prepare them for the future challenges.

“The members of youth clubs are mostly students and I firmly believe that with the right guidance, they can transform the entire Jammu and Kashmir”, concluded the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor, acknowledged the immense contribution of teaching fraternity. He also spoke on the broad contours of the NEP-2020.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, in his address stressed on the implementation of NEP-2020 in letter and spirit. He called upon the teaching fraternity to introspect and build a knowledge society based on scientific temper.

Earlier, Sh. BK Singh, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department gave a brief overview about the initiatives taken by the School Education department to implement Nation Education Policy in J&K.

Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sh. BK Singh, Secretary School Education; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO Mission Youth; Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairperson JK BOSE; HODs; Principals from various schools and National Awardee Teachers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner and members of the District-level Education Reforms Committees were also connected through online mode.