Srinagar: Symphony Limited recently held a dealers’ meet for its trade partners in Srinagar.

Several well-known trade partners from the consumer durables industry were invited to the event.

The meeting was led by Symphony Limited’s Jammu, Branch Head, Suresh Pandita. The event showcased a presentation of Symphony’s strong presence in the air coolers category and its industry-leading innovations for a greener, sustainable future. The event was a grand success.

“Symphony as a company believes that our trade partners are an integral part of the Symphony family. This event is a medium to strengthen our relations with our trade partners and showcase our vision of a long-term partnership with them in the upcoming years” said Sameer Nakra, (AVP) Sales.