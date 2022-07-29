KNO Correspondent

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the cancellation of the attachment of the doctors and paramedical staff.

Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi asked heads of departments to submit compliance reports by August 1.

“To ensure better health care facilities to the general public and to restore the healthcare facilities in the rural areas, all the attachment of Doctors/Paramedics which have been made by all the Head of the Departments including Chief Medical Officers, ADMOS and Block Medical Officers or any other officer at their own level from time to time are hereby canceled with immediate effect and they shall report back to their original place of postings,” the circular said.

“The concerned Head of the Departments are directed to submit a compliance report in this regard latest by 1st August 2022, without any fail. Besides, all the concerned DDOS are also directed not to draw the salary of any doctors/paramedics attached in their jurisdiction, henceforth.”