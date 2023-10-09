SRINAGAR: Following the retirement of Pramod Kumar, Additional Registrar (Adm) on August 31, 2023, and the recent promotion of several officers of the High Court, a series of transfers and postings have been implemented in the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh,The Excelsior reported.

Mohd Yasin Beigh, Registrar (Adm) of the High Court’s Main Wing, who previously oversaw LP/Legal/ Supreme Court/RTI Section, will now focus on the LP and RTI section.

Aftab Ahmed Chowhan, Additional Registrar (Adm) of the High Court Wing in Jammu, has been relocated to the High Court Main Wing in Srinagar. He will be responsible for the Gazetted and Non-Gazetted Sections.

Nisha Saraf, Joint Registrar (Computer) of the High Court Wing in Jammu, has been transferred to the Main Wing of the High Court and will be associated with the Registrar Rules until further notice.

Farhana Ali, who was recently promoted to Joint Registrar and was serving at the J&K Judicial Academy, has been transferred to the High Court Wing in Srinagar. Her subsequent placement will be determined by the Registrar Judicial in Srinagar.

Jatinder Singh, Deputy Registrar (Adm), who was previously engaged in the Gazetted Section, will now handle the Legal and Supreme Court Section. He will also monitor Court proceedings in cases where the High Court is a party.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, recently promoted as Bench Secretary, will continue working in the Gazetted section of the Main Wing of the High Court until further directives.

Ajmer Singh, Assistant Registrar -I, currently stationed in the High Court Main Wing in Srinagar, has been reassigned to the J&K Judicial Academy. His further placement will be managed by the Director of the J&K Judicial Academy.

Showkat Hussain Qadiri, Assistant Registrar-I of the High Court Wing in Srinagar, has been transferred to the High Court Main Wing, where he will be responsible for the Legal Section.

Syed Gulzar Ahmed, Assistant Registrar-II, who was previously stationed in the High Court Main Wing in Srinagar, has been moved to the J&K Judicial Academy.

Imtiaz Ahmed Wani, who was recently promoted to Assistant Registrar-II, has been designated as Assistant Registrar (Stat Sec) at the High Court Main Wing. He has also been nominated as the Nodal Officer for uploading statistical data related to the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on the relevant portals of the Ministry of Law and Justice (Union of India).

Nazir Ahmed Ganaie, another recent promotion to Assistant Registrar-II, will carry out duties in the Gazetted Section of the High Court.