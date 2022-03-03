Srinagar; 3rd March 2022: Today on 03-03-2022, SSP Srinagar Shri Rakesh Balwal IPS on behalf of Srinagar police felicitated students of district Srinagar who secured top positions in the recently announced results of Higher Secondary Part II (class 12th ) examination of 2021-22.

10 Meritorious students were felicitated. All the rankers were presented with a memento and certificate each. The event was also attended by SP Hqrs Srinagar Shri Arif Shah JKPS.

The SSP Srinagar while interacting with the meritorious students congratulated them for their brilliant performance. He also hoped that they would inspire other students to excel in academics in future. Moreover, the role of the teachers, parents and guardians in their achievement was also appreciated.

The objective of the event was to encourage meritorious students in academics and to ensure they were motivated to perform to their full potential.