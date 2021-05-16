Srinagar protest: Police hands over 17 boys to families after counselling

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Sunday handed to the families 17 boys who were arrested for participating in protests on Friday in violation of Section 51 of Disaster Management Act during Corona Curfew in Srinagar earlier this week.

On Saturday, police had said “it arrested 20 youth in connection with violation of Corona Curfew under section 51 DM Act” after “two protests were held in Srinagar Friday on Palestine Issue”.

The youth, police had said, “were identified on basis of videography done during the protests”.

On Sunday, an official said that Srinagar Police handed-over “17 boys after counselling through Community Bond to their families”.

“These boys were arrested for participating in protests in violation of Section 51 of DM Act during Corona Curfew. The parents of these boys were present during the counselling,” the official said.

The parents, he added, assured that “they will guide their children to not engage in any activities which are against the law and in times of Covid can lead to spread of infection”.

SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary appealed to the youngsters to concentrate on their studies and career building.

“There is a section in society who manage best facilities and life opportunities for themselves and their families but use boys from humble backgrounds as fodder for furthering their careers and agendas. Those who push young boys on path of violence never show up to help the parents of those whose careers get destroyed through engaging in illegal activities,” the SSP said.

He assured the parents that Jammu and Kashmir Police is “duty bound to release their wards after counselling in transparent manner”.

“The larger goal of preventing youngsters from taking greater leap of criminality is sole motto of Community Bond because parents and elders of localities take responsibility for better conduct on part of these boys,” he said.

SP South Srinagar Sajjad Shah, SP North Srinagar Mubashir Bukhari and other officers of district were also present during the interaction.